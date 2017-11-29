Man 'escapes serious injury' after being hit by double-decker bus in Smethwick

The man was struck close to Smethwick Galton Bridge Station, in Oldbury Road, at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance staff arrive to find the man face down underneath the front of the bus - with his head just inches from a wheel.

He suffered a head injury and a broken leg.

After being pulled from underneath the bus, he was given pain relief and had his leg splinted.

The man was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A doctor travelled with the ambulance crew to continue treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, Murray MacGregor, said: "Whilst the man has undoubtedly suffered a nasty injury, the potential for it to be a far more serious outcome is clear."

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic from RAF Cosford travelling in a car were among those sent to the scene.