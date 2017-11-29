Menu

Advertising

Man 'escapes serious injury' after being hit by double-decker bus in Smethwick

By Andrew Turton | Smethwick | News | Published:

An elderly man escaped more serious injury after he was hit by a double-decker bus near a railway station in Smethwick.

Oldbury Road outside Smethwick Galton Bridge Railway Station

The man was struck close to Smethwick Galton Bridge Station, in Oldbury Road, at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance staff arrive to find the man face down underneath the front of the bus - with his head just inches from a wheel.

He suffered a head injury and a broken leg.

After being pulled from underneath the bus, he was given pain relief and had his leg splinted.

The man was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A doctor travelled with the ambulance crew to continue treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, Murray MacGregor, said: "Whilst the man has undoubtedly suffered a nasty injury, the potential for it to be a far more serious outcome is clear."

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic from RAF Cosford travelling in a car were among those sent to the scene.

Smethwick Sandwell Local Hubs News
Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News