Two Smethwick men charged over Aldi purse snatch
Two men from Smethwick have been charged over the theft of a purse from a pensioner in an Oswestry supermarket.
Police shared CCTV footage after the incident on October 24, when two men approached an 87-year-old woman in Aldi on Oswald Road, one of them distracting her.
Catalin-mihai Verea, 44, of Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.
Florin-iulian Bajanaru, 38, of Mill Hill, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.
They have both been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on November 28.
The theft grabbed national attention, and prompted a JustGiving page to be set up to raise money for the unfortunate victim.
There was a target of £200 but it eventually raised more than £4,500.
