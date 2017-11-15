Two Smethwick men charged over Aldi purse snatch

Police shared CCTV footage after the incident on October 24, when two men approached an 87-year-old woman in Aldi on Oswald Road, one of them distracting her.

Catalin-mihai Verea, 44, of Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.

Florin-iulian Bajanaru, 38, of Mill Hill, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.

They have both been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on November 28.

The theft grabbed national attention, and prompted a JustGiving page to be set up to raise money for the unfortunate victim.

There was a target of £200 but it eventually raised more than £4,500.