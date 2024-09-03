Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhys Antonio McDonald, aged 31, died on the evening of August 23 on Oldbury Road after the quad bike he was riding collided with a car and a lorry, near to Boundary Avenue.

Police rushed to the scene shortly after 9.40pm joined by ambulance crews but despite their best efforts, he was declared dead a short time later.

His devastated family have today issued a tribute to Mr McDonald who they described as a "cherished son" and "loving father" to his seven-year-old daughter, Tiyana.

Rhys Antonio McDonald died in the crash on Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis. Photo: West Midlands Police

A family tribute released by West Midlands Police reads: "We are heartbroken to share the tragic news that our beloved Rhys Antonio McDonald passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2024.

"Rhys was a beacon of light in all our lives — known for his infectious positivity, kindness and ever-present smile.

"He was more than just a son, a brother and a father, he was a friend to everyone who knew him.

"Rhys was the cherished son of Jacqueline and Clive McDonald and a devoted brother to David, Michelle, Liam, Rhiann and Tia.

"But above all, he was the loving father of his seven-year-old daughter, Tiyana, who was his best friend and the centre of his world.

"Tiyana and Rhys shared an unbreakable bond and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled."

West Midlands Police has now urged the rider of a second quad bike who was in the area at the time of the crash, but failed to wait at the scene, to come forward.

Det Sgt Rich Evans, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We continue to investigate the collision and would appeal for witnesses or people with any information to please come forward.

"We would particularly urge the rider of a second quad bike who was in the vicinity of the collision at the time to come forward and speak to us.

"They didn’t wait at the scene and we believe they will hold valuable information regarding the circumstances of the collision."

Witnesses or anyone with information including dashcam footage should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 5026 of August 23.

People can also get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk