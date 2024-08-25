Floral tributes left at scene after man in his 30s dies in Rowley Regis crash
Floral tributes and heartfelt notes have been left at the site where a man in his 30s died following a fatal collision between a quad bike, a car and a lorry.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the scene of a reported incident on Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, shortly after 9.40pm on Friday.
On arrival, emergency services personnel discovered a man, aged in his 30s, whose quad bike that he was riding is believed to have collided with a car and a lorry.
The man was treated at the scene but sadly died a short time later.