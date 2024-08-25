Floral tributes left at scene after man in his 30s dies in Rowley Regis crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to the scene of a reported incident on Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, shortly after 9.40pm on Friday.

On arrival, emergency services personnel discovered a man, aged in his 30s, whose quad bike that he was riding is believed to have collided with a car and a lorry.

The man was treated at the scene but sadly died a short time later.