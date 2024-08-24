Man riding quad bike dies after crashing with car and lorry in Rowley Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to the fatal collision on Oldbury Road shortly after 9.40pm on Friday.

A man, aged in his 30s who was riding a quad bike, was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for witnesses of the crash and those with dashcam footage to come forward.

A statement by the force read: "We have informed his family and our specially trained officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.

"Our road collision investigators have been carrying out enquiries at the scene, and the road has now reopened.

"The drivers of the car and lorry were not injured, and are helping police with our investigation."

Anyone with information about the crash should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 5026 of August 23.

People can also get in touch with the serious collision investigation unit at the force by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk