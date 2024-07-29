Bar and grill in Rowley Regis with extensive renovation plan on the market for £500,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Three Diamonds restaurant on Horner Way has been listed by estate agents Property Local for offers over £500,000.

It is also said to have planning permission granted to construct a three storey renovation made up of three shops on the ground floor and nine flats across the upper three floors.

The Three Diamonds Bar & Grill, Rowley Regis. Picture: Rightmove

The Three Diamonds Bar & Grill, Rowley Regis. Picture: Rightmove

The popular establishment is described as having a 'traditional pub' yet restaurant-like interior where locals gather to socialise, eat and drink.