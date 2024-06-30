Claimants to estate of Sandwell woman urged to contact solicitors

Jordan Solicitors have put out the request on behalf of the estate of Dorothy Nora Newton from Rowley Regis, who died on March 5, under the Trustee Act 1925.

It has asked that anyone who has a claim against or interest in the estate of Ms Newton, who lived on Queens Drive, should contact the office on Summer Hill in Halesowen by August 28.

It said that after then, the estate would be distributed on claims and interests made.