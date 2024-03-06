Fundraiser for 10-year-old Shay Kang reaches £3,000 in 24-hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Rowley Regis community was shocked when Shay was found dead at her home on Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday afternoon.

Officers quickly launched an investigation into the death, and have now confirmed that 33-year-old, Jaskirat Kaur, Shay's mother, has been charged with the murder.

She is set to appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court this morning.

Now, a fundraiser set up to provide Shay with a funeral, flowers and a headstone, has reached its halfway point, raising more than £3,000 in less than 24 hours.

Taylor Blake, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said: "Our names are Taylor and Mel we are members of the Brickhouse community.

"We have all heard about the tragic death of a 10-year-old close to our homes and even went to school with some of your children. As you may be aware she had no family except her mum.

"The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stones etc.

"I will be in contact with other parents who knew her and also her school to help distribute funds to the person who is arranging her send-off.

"She didn’t deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flies high in the most beautiful way."

Tributes were being left at the scene

The GoFundMe page quickly gained traction, with over 200 people from across the West Midlands donating to the fundraiser in less than 24 hours, raising an amazing £3,019 of the £6,000 target.

People also took to the comments section to leave heartfelt tributes to Shay, with many saying how heartbreaking the incident is.

Many Rutter, who donated to the fundraiser, said: "I wanted to help in any way I could for this poor little girl. RIP Princess, free from pain. God bless."

Amy Davenport, who also donated, said: "Such heartbreaking news. Rest in peace."

Leanne Timmins added: "Absolutely heartbreaking, this poor little girl!"

Tributes have also bee paid by West Midlands Police, Sandwell Council and Brickhouse Primary School, where the 10-year-old attended.

Shay Kang was discovered on Monday. Photo: West Midlands Police

The school said: "Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

"Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

"School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

Sandwell Council also gave their tribute to the girl, saying they were 'devastated' to hear about the passing, and giving their wishes to those who knew her.

Sandwell Council said: "This is a devastating loss and our thoughts are with everyone who knew Shay.

"We know we have a strong community in this part of Rowley Regis and that people will pull together to support each other at this terrible time.

"We are supporting the school and also working closely with relevant partner organisations."

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can visit the GoFundMe page here.