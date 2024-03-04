Express & Star
Rowley Regis road closed by police after person found dead

A road in Rowley Regis has been closed after a person was found dead.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Robin Close, Rowley Regis, was closed after a person was found dead at a private address

Robin Close, off Harvest Road, has been closed off and a large police presence remains in place after a person was found dead.

The road closure comes as West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the discovery of a body at a private address on the road, saying that they were called just after 12pm to an incident on the road.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

