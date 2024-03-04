Rowley Regis road closed by police after person found dead
A road in Rowley Regis has been closed after a person was found dead.
Published
Robin Close, off Harvest Road, has been closed off and a large police presence remains in place after a person was found dead.
The road closure comes as West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the discovery of a body at a private address on the road, saying that they were called just after 12pm to an incident on the road.
Emergency services have been approached for comment.