New centre a hit for service users and provider

Select Lifestyles welcomed service users and their families to the opening of its new centre on Throne Road in Rowley Regis on Tuesday, which expands on its existing day services in Dudley.

The new centre includes sensory rooms, music rooms, arts and crafts as well as incorporating two large classrooms where Select Lifestyles will offer ASDAN and several vocational courses, which will be available to all who attend the day centre as well as offering courses to the people they already support across all their other services.

Members of the service, which is an independent provider of supportive services for adults with learning disabilities, joined service users at the grand opening, including managing director Nick Horton, who said it had been a long time coming, but worth the wait.

Sarah Parkes shows off one of the sensory rooms

He said: "It's taken us a long time as it was delayed due to Covid, then we had to catch up with all our other services, getting them back up and running because they were only doing emergency maintenance through the pandemic.

"To be able to get back and start developing this site and be able to open up today, we're absolutely delighted and it's all part of the big expansion that we're doing, growing by about 20 to 30 per cent a year.

"It's great to be able to open this new centre and I think it'll work due to the fabulous staff team we have."

Nick's son and Select Lifestyles contracts manager Elliot Horton said the reception to the new centre, which will have capacity for up to 30 people, had been great, with lots of people saying how happy they were to see it open.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 12/12/2023 .Select Lifestyles - new day service for adults with learning difficulties - Rowley Regis. Pictured, Dean Martin...

He said: "It's been absolutely fantastic today as people have loved how modern it is and how the furniture is absolutely spot on, as well as the wet rooms, sensory rooms and the compartmentalization of the rooms, with a quiet room, activity room and music room.

"This will be our model looking ahead and we plan to open a lot more centres like this one."

To find out more about the centre and about Select Lifestyles, go to selectlifestyles.co.uk