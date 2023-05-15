'We will fight this' – Nursery launches fundraiser after three-year-old diagnosed with leukaemia

Miley Hemming, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, with nursery manager Hayley Freeman.

Miley Hemming's family was devastated to find out that she was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

While she began chemotherapy quickly, after going for a routine appointment on April 27, her family were told that she has a very large blood clot on the brain.

The blood clot has sadly stopped chemotherapy from continuing, meaning little Miley has a very big battle on her hands.

Now, Humpty Dumpty's Day Nursery in Rowley Regis, which Miley attends, is embarking on a fundraising mission to help support the three-year-old and her family.

More than £4,400 has been raised on behalf of Miley through a GoFundMe page and the nursery has already held a sponsored 10-mile walk from the nursery to Birmingham Children's Hospital, while dressed in Miley's favourite colour - purple.

Manager of the nursery, Hayley Freeman, said: "We are all truly devastated at the news about our beautiful three-year-old little girl Miley.

"Miley is a happy, kind-hearted little girl who continues to amaze us each day, but she has a very big battle on her hands.

"Within 24 hours her whole life changed when she got the devastating news she had got leukaemia.

"She has already started her battle and is going to continue having intense treatments and therapies.

"We are taking part in many different fundraisers to try and help take some of the burden from the family during this tough time.

"Miley is a much-loved little girl at our nursery and we will fight this every step of the way. Please donate as little as possible just to help this wonderful family. #TeamMiley."

Comments from supporters of the fundraiser include: "You’ve got this you little fighter. Thinking of all your beautiful family."

Another supporter said: "Words can't describe what you are going through at the moment, but so many people are there to love and support the whole family. Big hugs and lots of love."

ALL is a type of leukaemia where cancerous cells build up in the bone marrow, until eventually there's no room for normal blood cells to be made there.

It is an acute leukaemia, which means it develops quickly and needs treatment straight away.

Around 800 people are diagnosed with ALL in the UK each year and it affects children more often than adults.

Symptoms include extreme tiredness, unexplained bruising or bleeding, weight loss, swollen glands, and infections that last longer or happen more often than normal.