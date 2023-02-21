Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Images show drama of high speed police chase in Rowley Regis as four arrested

By Daniel WaltonRowley RegisPublished:

Four people have been arrested following a high speed pursuit involving motorway police and a helicopter.

Image provided by West Midlands Police Traffic
Image provided by West Midlands Police Traffic

The four were stopped while driving a cloned Ford Fiesta at high speeds around the Rowley Regis area.

Image provided by West Midlands Police Traffic
Image provided by West Midlands Police Traffic

West Midlands Police chased the vehicle alongside units from the Central Motorway Policing Group and a helicopter unit from the National Police Air Service.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Traffic said: "We saw this cloned & recently stolen Ford Fiesta in Rowley Regis before it was pursued with the help of @CMPG & @NPASMidlands resulting in all four occupants being arrested.

"If you own a Ford please consider adding extra security devices as all models are targeted in thefts."

Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News