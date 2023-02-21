Images show drama of high speed police chase in Rowley Regis as four arrested

The four were stopped while driving a cloned Ford Fiesta at high speeds around the Rowley Regis area.
West Midlands Police chased the vehicle alongside units from the Central Motorway Policing Group and a helicopter unit from the National Police Air Service.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police Traffic said: "We saw this cloned & recently stolen Ford Fiesta in Rowley Regis before it was pursued with the help of @CMPG & @NPASMidlands resulting in all four occupants being arrested.
"If you own a Ford please consider adding extra security devices as all models are targeted in thefts."
