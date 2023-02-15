Appeal to find woman, 76, who has gone missing

West Midlands Police have issued an appeal to find Valerie, a 75-year-old Rowley Regis woman who has gone missing.
Valerie likes to use the bus services and frequents Birmingham City Centre and Merry Hill Shopping centre.
Police have asked anyone who sees Valerie to call 999 immediately, quoting PID number 434924.
#MISSING | Have you seen Valerie?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) February 15, 2023
The 76-year-old is missing from her home in Rowley Regis and we are very concerned for her welfare.
She likes to use the bus and frequents Birmingham City Centre and the Merry Hill Centre. pic.twitter.com/7VlIvUDQVK