Appeal to find woman, 76, who has gone missing

By Daniel WaltonRowley RegisPublished:

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 75-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home.

Have you seen Valerie?

West Midlands Police have issued an appeal to find Valerie, a 75-year-old Rowley Regis woman who has gone missing.

Valerie likes to use the bus services and frequents Birmingham City Centre and Merry Hill Shopping centre.

Police have asked anyone who sees Valerie to call 999 immediately, quoting PID number 434924.

