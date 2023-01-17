Another Black Country bank branch to close in the spring

A Barclay's bank sign.

Barclays is shutting the branch in Birmingham Road, Blackheath on April 21.

It is one of 15 branch closures that Barclays announced on Tuesday.

They are on top of 11 it announced in December.

The fresh closures are expected to take place from April.

HSBC is to shut 114 bank branches this year and Lloyds is closing a further 14.

NatWest currently has 43 scheduled to shut while Santander and Halifax will shutter five each and Nationwide will close one.

Founder and chief executive of My Community Finance, Tobias Gruber, said: “It’s becoming increasingly common for banks to close their high street branches as more customers shift to online and digital banking methods.

“In the case of Barclays, the closure of these branches will result in cost savings for the bank, so I hope they choose to re-invest in improving their digital and telephone banking services for their loyal customers, as well as providing more ‘pop-up’ banks and support vans for their rural customers who may not have access to the internet.

“If you’re a Barclays customer and need branch access and don’t have alternative services nearby, you might want to consider switching to a bank with a physical branch in your area – although there are no guarantees that they will remain open for long.”