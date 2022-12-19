Town park to get expanded car park in multi-million pound makeover

Britannia Park, Blackheath

Supported by £2.4million investment from the Government-funded Towns Fund scheme for Rowley Regis together with £28,000 of Sandwell Council funding, the project at Britannia Park started in early November with work to improve footpaths and make a bigger car park with extra parking spaces for people with disabilities.

Sandwell Council said the scheme for Britannia Park will improve its facilities for informal sports, events and activities, boost access for people with disabilities, and help improve the health and wellbeing of people across Rowley Regis.

Project highlights for 2023 and early 2024 include providing a new, low-carbon changing room facility, updating the children’s play area and fitness equipment, reconstructing the skatepark and extending the number of allotment plots.

Improvements are also planned to the multi-use games area (MUGA), while the main entrance and driveway will be widened to make access safer for pedestrians and drivers, with new signage, benches and bins on the way.

More than 100 new trees will be planted, horticultural improvements are included to boost biodiversity and a contemplation garden is planned.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Britannia Park is a much-loved community space in Rowley Regis and this significant investment will really boost the quality and range of the facilities on offer.

"I am delighted to see work starting on the project and can’t wait to see all the improvements taking shape over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Growth, said: “This is a really important Towns Fund scheme for Rowley Regis.

"This will improve both the physical look and feel of the park and provide great opportunities for local people to get involved in activities and in how the park is managed.”

Adrian Eggington, chair of Rowley Regis Town Deal Board, said: “This is one of a number of Towns Fund projects that will make a real difference to the Rowley Regis area.

"It’s great that work has started at Britannia Park, delivering improvements and facilities that local people have told us they would like to see at the park.”