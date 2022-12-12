Black Country Sainsbury's store is second in country to welcome Caffe Carluccio's

Caffe Carluccios in Blackheath Sainsburys

The Blackheath superstore is only the second Sainsbury's in the country to have a new Carluccio's.

The cafe has been designed to minimise equipment waste, with ovens, refrigerators and freezers from Sainsbury’s existing estate refurbished and reinstalled at the new site.

Elizabeth Newman, director of commercial partnerships at Sainsbury’s, said: “I’m delighted we have welcomed a new Caffé Carluccio’s to another Sainsbury’s store. The ongoing rollout of these distinctive coffee shops across our estate, along with the other brands that feature in our new Restaurant Hubs, is part of our plan to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s.

"We’re bringing even more innovative and delicious food and drink to our customers and colleagues, and we look forward to hearing what they think of their new café in Blackheath.”

Satnam Leihal, CEO of Boparan Restaurant Group, stated: “Caffé Carluccio’s in Blackheath will serve the local community warm, freshly brewed Italian coffees, delicious, sandwiches, healthy juices and a selection of sweet treats and speciality drinks. Dine-in, grab a quick takeaway or indulge yourself selecting from an array of Italian treats or speciality drinks delivered straight to your doorstep; our goal is to enhance our customer’s culinary experience.