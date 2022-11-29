Notification Settings

Train services cancelled due to incident between Stourbridge and Rowley Regis

Rowley Regis

Train services have been cancelled between Stourbridge Junction and Rowley Regis due to an incident.

The incident which remains unclear at the moment involves the emergency services near the railway between these junctions.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 8:30am.

More to follow.

