Elderly woman pedestrian dies following collision in Black Country

Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis

West Midlands Police said the woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision involving a Mini on the A4034 Oldbury Road near the junction with Uplands Avenue, in Rowley Regis, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

A section of the road has been closed to traffic as an investigation gets underway.

The force stated: "Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this traumatic time and we'll be offering them as much support as we can.

"A stretch of the road is currently closed while we carry out enquiries. This is likely to remain the case for several more hours and we're grateful for your patience.

"The driver of the Mini remained at the scene and is helping with our inquiries.We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and has information or dash cam footage."