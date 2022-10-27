Notification Settings

Black Country Ales buys pub in Rowley Regis

By John Corser

Black Country Ales has bought a pub in Rowley Regis.

The Old Bush Revived
The Old Bush Revived

Refurbishment work on the Old Bush Revived in Powke Lane has already begun.

The Kingswinford-based brewery and pubs business has yet to announce an opening date for the pub.

The current building dates from 1906 and there has been a pub on the site for nearly 200 years.

BCA is asking for people with information about the history of The Old Bush Revived to contact them.

It is also recruiting managers for its chain of 46 pubs across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and the wider Midlands.

Anyone interested can e-mail recruitment@blackcountryales.co.uk

Recruitment days are being held on Tuesday, November 8 at The Bird in Hand, Stafford; Thursday,November 10 at The Swan, Halesowen and Tuesday, November 29 at The Imperial, Worcester.

