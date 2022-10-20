Passenger injured in tragic Rowley Regis crash still in critical condition

Morgan Pritchard, aged 23, died and four others were injured after a car crashed into a wall on October 13 at the junction of Powke Lane and Cox's Lane.
Mr Pritchard was discovered in a critical condition and received CPR by police. Advanced life support was carried out by ambulance staff but nothing could be done to save him.
And a passenger was left in a life-threatening condition after receiving a serious head injury, and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in the aftermath.
Now a spokesman for West Midlands Police has confirmed: "The passenger in the car is still in a critical condition in hospital. Enquiries are ongoing."
Meanwhile F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd, an independent family funeral directors based in Rowley Regis, opened a book of condolences to Mr Pritchard who worked there.
A tribute posted on F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd's Facebook page said: "With heavy hearts and deep sadness we want to pay tribute to Morgan Pritchard. A young man full of pride, passion, commitment, and laughter with a contagious smile.
"We can only wish you were with us for longer but it felt like you’d been here a lifetime. It was a privilege to have you as part of our team. As colleagues, as friends, as a work family we all mourn and miss you dearly. A life taken much too soon.
"A son, a grandson, a brother, a friend who is loved and will be missed by so so many. There are some people who bring a light so great into this world that even after they have gone, the light remains. May you stay forever young and fly high. Until we meet again."
Tributes have flooded in for Morgan, who has been described as "a beautiful soul", "a kind lovely man", and "a cheeky, smiley chappy".