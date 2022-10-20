Passenger injured in tragic Rowley Regis crash still in critical condition

Tributes left at Powke Lane

Morgan Pritchard, aged 23, died and four others were injured after a car crashed into a wall on October 13 at the junction of Powke Lane and Cox's Lane.

Mr Pritchard was discovered in a critical condition and received CPR by police. Advanced life support was carried out by ambulance staff but nothing could be done to save him.

And a passenger was left in a life-threatening condition after receiving a serious head injury, and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in the aftermath.

Now a spokesman for West Midlands Police has confirmed: "The passenger in the car is still in a critical condition in hospital. Enquiries are ongoing."

Meanwhile F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd, an independent family funeral directors based in Rowley Regis, opened a book of condolences to Mr Pritchard who worked there.

A tribute posted on F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd's Facebook page said: "With heavy hearts and deep sadness we want to pay tribute to Morgan Pritchard. A young man full of pride, passion, commitment, and laughter with a contagious smile.

"We can only wish you were with us for longer but it felt like you’d been here a lifetime. It was a privilege to have you as part of our team. As colleagues, as friends, as a work family we all mourn and miss you dearly. A life taken much too soon.

"A son, a grandson, a brother, a friend who is loved and will be missed by so so many. There are some people who bring a light so great into this world that even after they have gone, the light remains. May you stay forever young and fly high. Until we meet again."