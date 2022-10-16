'Our hearts ache': Tributes left to 23-year-old after fatal Rowley Regis crash

Tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal crash.

The driver of a Mercedes was killed and four others injured after the car crashed into a wall just before 1am on Thursday.

The scene of the crash in Powke Lane has become a place for people to express their grief, leaving bouquets flowers, poignant messages and drinks in memory of the 23-year-old - named in the tributes as 'Morgan'.

A heart-breaking message at the scene read: "Shine bright up there our son. Sweet dreams. Love you forever our boy. Our hearts ache."

The fatal incident occurred at the junction of Powke Lane and Cox's Lane, with ambulance services arriving within three minutes of being called to the scene.

The driver was found in a critical condition and received CPR by police. Ambulance staff commenced advance life support but nothing could be done to save the man, and he sadly died a short time later.

Another passenger was in a life-threatening condition after receiving a serious head injury, and was taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham.

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal crash on Powke Lane.

West Midlands Police has said that they are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in which the Mercedes car crashed into a wall shortly after 12.50am.

Inspector Stephen Radford, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this very sad time.”