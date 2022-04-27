Have you seen this man? Appeal after burglary and criminal damage offences

Daniel Sell is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and malicious communications. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is asking for help to find Daniel Sell from Rowley Regis.

The 22-year-old is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and malicious communications and is said to have links to Walsall, Stafford, Stoke and Cannock.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

