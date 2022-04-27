Notification Settings

Have you seen this man? Appeal after burglary and criminal damage offences

By James VukmirovicRowley RegisPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched to help locate a man suspected of criminal damage and burglary.

Daniel Sell is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and malicious communications. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police is asking for help to find Daniel Sell from Rowley Regis.

The 22-year-old is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and malicious communications and is said to have links to Walsall, Stafford, Stoke and Cannock.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Daniel Sell is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and malicious communications.

"He's from Rowley Regis with links to Walsall, Stafford, Stoke & Cannock.

"If you see him, please contact us or Crimestoppers UK, quoting crime number 20/1049734/21."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

