Fire service issues update on blaze at business site as building remains 'unsafe'

Residents living nearby were advised to keep windows closed as smoke drifted across the area. Photo: SnapperSK

Firefighters tackled the large single-storey factory blaze in Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, on Sunday evening, not far from the Junction 2 Oldbury Interchange.

West Midlands Fire Service chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that it would remain unsolved due to the extent of the damage and dangers posed to investigators.

In an update the service said: "The extent of the damage, and dangers posed to our investigators by unsafe areas of the building, mean that the cause of the fire in Titford Lane remains undetermined."

Billowing smoke could be seen by drivers on the M5 passing over Titford Lane on the motorway, whilst the road below was closed off as crews tackled the fire.

Six fire engines and a brigade response vehicle were immediately sent to the scene with the first crews arriving within three minutes. It is believed the fire started at around 6pm at A1 Glazing UK Ltd.

A blaze broke out at a glazing business in Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, with smoke pouring out of the roof. Photo: SnapperSK

Firefighters were met with "half of the building" being alight when they arrived as they used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and main jets to tackle the blaze amid the heavy smoke.

In a statement on Monday, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We urged caution to people on the M5 in case smoke affected visibility. It was at a factory unit, a windows and double-glazing business, a single-story unit and when crews arrived it was well alight.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets and main jets and because of the smoke the road that the business was one was closed as a precaution.

"At least half of the building was affected by the fire and there was some challenges on the scene because the fire was well advanced when they got there. There was a lot of combustible material on the premises and there were overhead power lines which we needed to be mindful of in terms of firefighter safety and lots of smoke."

A fire broke out at a business in Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, with smoke seen billowing across the M5. Photo: SnapperSK

