Rowley Regis five-a-side football venue in extra hours bid

Goals Soccer Centre, Cakemore Road, Rowley Regis

Bosses at Goals Soccer Centre in Rowley Regis have applied to planners at Dudley Council to extend its opening times by half an hour on weekends.

The council says it has previously received complaints about "noise disturbance" from residents living near the site on Cakemore Road.

But the authority's environmental safety team has now recommended an extension of opening hours on a six-month trial basis, saying residents are protected by an "extensive acoustic barrier".

If the application is granted, pitches will be allowed to operate from 9am to 10.30pm, Monday-Thursday, and 9am to 10pm, Friday-Sunday.

A statement from Dudley Council's environmental safety team, says: "Complaints have been previously received by Dudley Council about noise disturbance from the use of the Goals facility until 11pm.

"The extension of opening hours for 30 minutes from Friday to Sunday will allow a finishing time of 10pm during these days compared to the currently permitted finish time of 9.30pm.

"The hours imposed on the original approval were intended to prevent noise disturbance to residents in the area but extensive residential development has taken place in the area since the original approval was granted.

"However, an extensive bund/acoustic barrier serves to protect residents living to the south of Goals from noise and light glare disturbance. Other residents live further away to the west.

"It is recommended that the application is approved on a temporary six-month basis to allow the effects of noise to be assessed.

"At the end of that period, if there are no justifiable objections on noise grounds, the variation to 'condition 7' can be granted on a permanent basis."