Plans to knock down former day centre in Sandwell and build more than 40 apartments backed

Regis Lodge

Regis Lodge, in George Avenue, Blackheath, had previously been used by Sandwell Council and was auctioned off for around £500,000 in 2016.

Works on the site started after plans were backed in 2018 to convert the building into apartments, but it ceased after being branded not viable.

Now proposals by the Black Country Housing Group to demolish the building for 42 apartments have been backed by council chiefs.