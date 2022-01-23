Notification Settings

Plans to knock down former day centre in Sandwell and build more than 40 apartments backed

By Thomas ParkesRowley RegisPublished:

Plans to knock down a vacant building formerly used as a care home and a day centre and build more than 40 apartments have been backed.

Regis Lodge

Regis Lodge, in George Avenue, Blackheath, had previously been used by Sandwell Council and was auctioned off for around £500,000 in 2016.

Works on the site started after plans were backed in 2018 to convert the building into apartments, but it ceased after being branded not viable.

Now proposals by the Black Country Housing Group to demolish the building for 42 apartments have been backed by council chiefs.

A statement, recommending the approval, said: "The proposal would regenerate a site which has fallen into disrepair and provide a contemporary building of high quality design on a gateway site to Blackheath town centre, close to local amenities, increasing the availability and choice of accommodation in the area."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

