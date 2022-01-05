Man who built a pub in his shed celebrates second prize in national competition

Paul Smith has finished as a runner-up in a national pub shed competition

Father-of-three Paul Smith was "surprised but delighted" to take second place in the competition staged by The Two Fat Blokes Emporium in conjunction with Pub Shed Radio.

Now Paul cannot wait for the better weather to return so that he can open his pub shed to family and friends and show them the sign he won for The Garden Inn.

Paul said: "A man from Weymouth won the competition but I was delighted to gain second prize consisting of the sign, bar runners, beer mats and a clock.

"I decided to make the shed, which is about three-and-a-half by four metres square, out of pallets as a place of shelter when having a barbecue.

"I made it from scratch using pallets.

"It just then turned into a place with drinks where I could entertain family and friends.

"I turned old gardening tools and bottles into ornaments.

"My wife, Jayne, a kitchen assistant at a local school, and the family enjoy relaxing in the shed and being able to enjoy drinks in their own garden setting.

"I think it is the first time the competition has been held and I was more than happy to gain second place.

"Photographs were taken in the summer and again in October for the competition judging.

"Now I cannot wait for the good weather to return so that I can have barbecues again and entertain friends and family.