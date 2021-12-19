Urgent appeal launched to fund £200,000 repair work and modernisation at Sandwell church

Rev John Bridge and the interior of St. Giles Church, Rowley Regis

Rev John Bridge, vicar of St Giles Church in Rowley Regis, has now officially launched an appeal to raise as much as £200,000 to carry out work on the building.

He is hoping that much of the work needed can be carried out in time for the centenary celebrations in 2023.

The interior of St. Giles Church, Rowley Regis

A fundraising team has been organised and people are being invited to donate funds through an online giving page which can be reached through a Facebook page, via the church website or in person.

Rev John Bridge and the interior of St. Giles Church, Rowley Regis

Rev Bridge said: "We estimate that about £200,000 is needed because of structural issues with the tower, decoration and damp throughout the building.

"The plumbing, heating and electrics are all outdated and everything is worn out and needs modernisation.

"We are coming up to the building's centenary in 2023 and I am hoping to raise funds in time for the celebrations.

"Structural engineers still need to check out the building and so the amount we want to raise is an estimate at the moment.

"I realise that not all of the work that is needed will be completed in time for the centenary celebrations but am hoping a lot can be achieved.

"We would also like to become greener and to install new heating and as well as new technology because our services are now online.

"There are about 50 who take part in person and the remainder are online.

"I realise that these are difficult times for everyone but hope that people will give what they can.

"We are very much a community church and host a lot of weddings and baptisms.