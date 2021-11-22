Fire crews tackle blaze in flat above Rowley Regis shop

Long Lane, Rowley Regis.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in flat above a shop in Long Lane, Rowley Regis, at 10.53am this morning.

The fire has been contained to the flat but smoke damage has been caused to the entire property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had a call at 10.53 this morning to an address in Long Lane, Rowley Regis.

"We've got three fire engines and one brigade response vehicle at the scene and they are from Haden Cross, Handsworth and Ward End fire stations."