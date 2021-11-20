Toddler makes 999 call after mother collapses and falls down stairs

Both the toddler and the call handler have been praised

Three-year-old Tommy from Rowley Regis made the emergency call on Friday, November 12, after his mum, Kayleigh Boffey, collapsed and fell.

Tommy spoke to police call handler Morgane Amphlett, who has also been praised for the care and compassion she offered after he said "help" and that his mummy was hurt.

In the call, which has been released by West Midlands Police, Tommy tells Morgane his name and age before she asks him to pass the phone to his mother, who is struggling to breathe and suffering with back pain.

She also encourages the toddler to hold his mummy's hand and keep her talking until police and paramedics arrive.

After learning that her little boy has made the 999 call, Kayleigh can be heard saying to her son: "You're a good boy Tommy, a good boy. He's very good."

Morgane then tells Tommy: "Hold her hand please, don't climb over mummy. Hold mummy's hand for me."

"OK," he replies.

Officers and an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes and took Kayleigh, who is now recovering, to hospital.

Kayleigh has agreed to the 999 call being released in the hope it will encourage more parents to teach their children about what to do in an emergency.

Head of Force Contact Andy Beard said Morgane did well to keep the boy calm, build a rapport and glean important information about what had happened.

He added: “The boy was clearly confused and worried…but he’d done brilliantly at such a young age to know that if you dial 999 we are here to help.

“Morgane built up a rapport with the boy, remained calm and offered him reassurance right up till the point officers and the ambulance arrived to take over.

“Our call handlers are highly trained to deal with emergency situations like this, including how to advise people to stay safe and perform first aid.