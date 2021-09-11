Appeal for help finding missing Sandwell man

Liam Dyer has been missing since leaving his home on Friday. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help with locating Liam Dyer after the 32-year-old went missing from his home in Rowley Regis around 7pm on Friday, September 10.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and slim with a beard and moustache and was last seen wearing a black jumper and a pair of grey jogging bottoms.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Liam Dyer?

"Liam, was last seen at his home in Rowley Regis last night at around 7pm and hasn’t been seen since.

"The 32-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with a beard and moustache.

"He was last seen wearing a black jumper and a pair of grey jogging bottoms.