Two alleged killers deny murdering father-of-five in Black Country

Two men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a father-of-five who was found dead at an industrial estate in the Black Country.

Victim Carl Woodall

Simmion Goldbourne, 28, and James McGhee, 27, are both accused of murdering Carl Woodall.

Mr Woodall, aged 44, was found dead in a unit on an industrial estate in Doulton Road, Rowley Regis, on June 28.

McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue in Nottingham, and Goldbourne, of no fixed address, both denied the charge at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Police at the scene where Carl Woodall was found dead. Photo: SnapperSK

They were remanded in custody with a trial date provisionally set for February 28.

Mark Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, will enter his plea at a hearing on October 4 after not appearing for Friday's hearing due to being in self-isolation, a judge heard.

The funeral procession for Carl Woodall
