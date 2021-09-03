Two alleged killers deny murdering father-of-five in Black Country

Victim Carl Woodall

Simmion Goldbourne, 28, and James McGhee, 27, are both accused of murdering Carl Woodall.

Mr Woodall, aged 44, was found dead in a unit on an industrial estate in Doulton Road, Rowley Regis, on June 28.

McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue in Nottingham, and Goldbourne, of no fixed address, both denied the charge at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Police at the scene where Carl Woodall was found dead. Photo: SnapperSK

They were remanded in custody with a trial date provisionally set for February 28.

Mark Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, will enter his plea at a hearing on October 4 after not appearing for Friday's hearing due to being in self-isolation, a judge heard.