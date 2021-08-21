Dozens of bikers hit the streets as part of send off to much-loved father-of-five Carl

By Thomas ParkesRowley RegisPublished:

Around 75 bikers have taken to streets in the Black Country for a funeral procession of a father-of-five who was killed in Rowley Regis.

The funeral procession for Carl Woodall, inset, who was killed in Rowley Regis
The funeral procession for Carl Woodall, inset, who was killed in Rowley Regis

Carl Woodall, a 44-year-old bike enthusiast, died from multiple injuries and was found dead at an industrial unit off Doulton Road on June 28.

Bikers lined the streets along with Mr Woodall's children on Friday as they set off from Netherton to Powke Lane Crematorium in Rowley Regis.

Tammy Evans, Mr Woodall's ex-partner, said: "The service went better than what we had expected – it showed he was so loved by so many people and respected by them as well.

The funeral procession for Carl Woodall

"We're really pleased how everything has gone and the support from family and friends has been incredible. It was nice to see so many people.

"It's been a very emotional day and obviously the children were really upset, but it's good to be able to lay him to rest after all this time."

She added: "We just want to see thank you for the support we've had and also thank you to Lee Jeavons, a good friend of Carl's, who provided the transport for us."

A tribute released by Mr Woodall's family after he was named by West Midlands Police described him as "quiet and unassuming" by nature and said it was a "tremendous loss".

James McGhee, 27, of Stanstead Avenue, in the Bulwell area of Nottingham, has been charged with Mr Woodall's murder and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 3.

Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News