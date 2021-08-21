Dozens of bikers hit the streets as part of send off to much-loved father-of-five Carl

The funeral procession for Carl Woodall, inset, who was killed in Rowley Regis

Carl Woodall, a 44-year-old bike enthusiast, died from multiple injuries and was found dead at an industrial unit off Doulton Road on June 28.

Bikers lined the streets along with Mr Woodall's children on Friday as they set off from Netherton to Powke Lane Crematorium in Rowley Regis.

Tammy Evans, Mr Woodall's ex-partner, said: "The service went better than what we had expected – it showed he was so loved by so many people and respected by them as well.

"We're really pleased how everything has gone and the support from family and friends has been incredible. It was nice to see so many people.

"It's been a very emotional day and obviously the children were really upset, but it's good to be able to lay him to rest after all this time."

She added: "We just want to see thank you for the support we've had and also thank you to Lee Jeavons, a good friend of Carl's, who provided the transport for us."

A tribute released by Mr Woodall's family after he was named by West Midlands Police described him as "quiet and unassuming" by nature and said it was a "tremendous loss".