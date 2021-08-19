West Midlands walker 'died of multiple injuries' after Snowdon ridge fall

Crib Goch. Photo: Andy Powell licensed under CC BY 2.0

Rahis Nawaz Khan, 47 and from Rowley Regis, died on July 24 on his way to hospital at Bangor, acting senior coroner for North West Wales Kate Sutherland said.

Mr Khan, a haulier, of Beeches Road, had been with two other male walkers descending the peak on Crib Goch when he fell and became unconscious.

The provisional cause of death was multiple injuries due to a fall from a height, the inquest heard on Thursday.

A full inquest will be held at Caernarfon.

It’s believed he died after plunging more than 90ft.

Llanberis mountain rescue team said he had fallen on the lower slopes of the north ridge of Crib Goch.