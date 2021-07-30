Tributes paid to 'brave' police officer and mother of three after death aged 34

Pc Laura Jew was aged 34, had three young children and had worked for West Midlands Police for 13 years.
She began her career as a PCSO in Sandwell in 2008 before becoming a police officer in 2014, being based in Birmingham city centre.
Pc Jew, from Rowley Regis, had recently returned to the Sandwell borough as a neighbourhood officer.
Paying tribute to hear, Chief Superintendent Ian Green, head of Sandwell Police, said: "We’re all very sorry to hear of the death of Pc Laura Jew following a two-year battle with cancer.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with Laura’s family at this sad time. We’re providing all the support we can for them.
"Laura will be remembered as a brave and passionate officer. Whether it was in her roles as a PCSO or Pc, she always put the public first."
Sergeant Kinder Kaur also paid her tribute, saying: "Truly heartbroken to hear one my beautiful friends Laura is no longer with us!
"RIP Officer. One person I trusted deeply to have my back on all the NTE [night-time] shifts."
West Midlands Police's most senior officer, Chief Constable Dave Thompson, also paid tribute, describing Pc Jew as "a genuinely lovely person and a great cop."
Back in 2011, while a PCSO based in Warley, Pc Jew appeared in the Express & Star after raising money to buy security shutters, a TV and games consoles for a local youth club. She spoke of her delight at being able to help young people in her local community.
The year before she and her team had donated £1,500 worth of toys to Sandwell Women's Aid.