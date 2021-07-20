Dangerous driver jailed for crash that left woman with life-changing head injuries

Terry Poole

Terry Poole, 28, was riding his motorbike to work on September 8, when he crashed into a woman who was crossing Oldbury Road, in Rowley Regis.

Poole, of Meadow Walk, Cradley Heath, was travelling at speeds of up to 63mph at the time of the collision – more than double the 30mph speed limit for the road.

The 27-year-old woman, who has not been named, sustained a serious head injury which has changed her life.

Poole pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to nine months in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday. He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months.

He will also have to taken an extended driving test if he wants to get his licence back in the future.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “Speed kills and this could have easily been a fatal collision. Instead, a young woman has sustained devastating injuries, changing her life forever.

“Excessive speeds are not acceptable, and this is yet another case where speeding has ended in tragedy on the roads of the West Midlands.

“If Poole was riding at the 30mph speed limit then this collision would probably not have happened; he would have had more than enough time to see that she was crossing the road.