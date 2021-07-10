Alleged killer charged with Black Country murder after being arrested in Bradford

Victim Carl Woodall

Mark Campbell is accused of killing 44-year-old Carl Woodall, whose body was found at a unit off Doulton Road in Rowley Regis on June 28.

Campbell, from Nottingham, is the third person to be charged with Mr Woodall's murder.

He was arrested in the Bradford area on July 8 and brought to the region for questioning by West Midlands Police officers.

The 39-year-old, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A blue forensic tent at the industrial estate where Mr Woodall was found

James McGhee, 27, of Stanstead Avenue, in Nottingham, and Simmion Goldbourne, 28, of no fixed address, have both already been charged with Mr Woodall's murder.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, is leading the investigation.

She said: “Our investigation is progressing rapidly and we are following up several lines of enquiry in our quest to bring Carl’s killers to justice.

“Carl’s family have been fully updated with the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve his loss.”

Flowers and beer left at the scene where Mr Woodall's body was found

The family of Mr Woodall, who died of multiple injuries, released a tribute after his death, describing him as "quiet and unassuming".

They said: "He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”

Flowers and beer were left at the scene along with written tributes, including one which said: "I love you dad and I wish you was here right now."