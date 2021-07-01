Rowley Regis murder: Man found dead at industrial estate named as father-of-five Carl Woodall

Carl Woodall

His family today paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: "Life as we knew it changed when Carl was senselessly killed.

“The loss is hard to bear and we continue to work to come to terms with him being lost to us in such an unforgiveable manner.

“He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

Police at Doulton Trading Centre, Rowley Regis

"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”

A post-mortem examination, which was carried out on Wednesday, showed Mr Woodall died from multiple injuries.

A forensics tent was put up next to a blue Subaru Impreza in the corner of the industrial estate and a number of police vehicles, forensics and an ambulance were at the scene on Monday. While a blue tarpaulin had been put up on a caravan on Tuesday.

Tributes were left at the scene

Flowers and beer have been left at the scene, along with written tributes including one which says: "I love you dad and I wish you was here right now."

Detective Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "My thoughts remain with Carl’s family. His death is tragic and unnecessary.

“We are doing all we can to find out what happened, why and who was responsible.

“I would encourage anyone with any information which may assist our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Carl’s family are understandably distraught by what has happened – please help us help them get the answers they need.”

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3064 of June 28.