Elderly man, 78, dies after being found by dog walker on Rowley Hills

The Rowley Hills

The man, aged 78, was found in the Rowley Hills at around 10.20am on Thursday.

The walker who found him carried out CPR but the man was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

Police were also called but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An elderly man has been confirmed dead after being found in cardiac arrest on the Rowley Hills by a dog walker.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer, the hazardous area response team and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene after a 999 call at just after 10.20am on Thursday morning.

"On arrival, crews found basic life support being carried out by the person who found the man. They immediately took over, but sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"It is believe to have been a medical incident."

A West Midlands Police spokesman added: "We were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on Portway Hill, Rowley Regis around 10.30am on Thursday morning.

"Sadly nothing could be done to save the 78-year-old, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter is currently being investigated with the coroner.