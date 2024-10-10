Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash involving two cars happened on Warley Road at around 3.05pm.

Two ambulances attended and two women were taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Two patients, both women, were treated by staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital."

The collision caused diversion on National Express West Midlands services 12 and 12A which diverted in both directions via Basons Lane and Queens Road.