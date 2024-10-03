Inquest opened into death of hairdresser who fell from tower block in Oldbury
The inquest has been opened for a 40-year-old hairdresser who fell from the 17th-storey window of a high-rise block in Oldbury.
Wendy Hodgetts suffered serious head injuries after falling from the the tower block, on Wallace Close, Brades estate, on September 16.
Assistant Black Country Coroner Ms Kelly Dixon told the hearing in Oldbury yesterday that Ms Hodgetts, who was divorced, was rushed on blue lights to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital following reports that a woman had fallen and that she died a day later.