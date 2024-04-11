'I can't sell the house now!' Residents speak out over 'unsightly works' at home

Harminder Singh Reehal first received the green light to build a handful of extensions to their home on Barnfordhill Close, Oldbury, from Sandwell Council's planners in 2021. However, after several failed attempts to get permission for a two-storey extension – decided to build it anyway.

Sandwell Council's planning committee was due to decide on the latest proposals for the family home, which included a first-floor side extension, single-storey side extension and two-storey rear extensions, but quickly abandoned the debate after it was revealed by Mr Reehal that only one of the home's original walls was still in place.

Now, residents who were plunged into a three-year row over the planning permission have spoken out about their frustration at the "unsightly" works.

Samantha lives over the road from the address, she said she has been having trouble selling her house, which has been on the market for over a year.

Samantha, who didn't want her last name revealed, said: "It's been horrible. Just look at it. I've lost count now but it has been in that state for a long time.