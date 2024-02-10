Express & Star
Plea to find missing 77-year-old man – a regular bus user who may ask for help crossing the road

Have you seen John? The 77-year-old from Oldbury is missing and police are "really concerned".

By Emma Walker
Published
Have you seen this man?

He has short grey hair and is believed to be wearing a dark blue coat.

John uses the bus to get around and sometimes visits Blackheath and RowleyRegis.

John sometimes has difficulty crossing the road and may ask for assistance.

If you know where he is or have any information call 999 quoting PID 444701.

Have you seen this man?
