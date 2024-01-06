Domino’s plans to open takeaway at former butcher’s in Oldbury

The popular pizza chain has asked for permission to open a new takeaway on the corner of Wolverhampton Road and Leahouse Road in Oldbury.

If the plans are approved by Sandwell Council, the new takeaway would be built on the land that was home to butcher Buketts of Oldbury.

The butchers closed in 2019 and has since been demolished.

Sandwell Council approved plans by developer Vinny Singh to turn the former butcher’s shop into a six-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) with two new ground floor shops in 2021.