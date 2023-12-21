Jailed: Man broke next door neighbour's nose in over-the-top attack

The victim, Dean Fox, was pulled to the ground when Dylan Smith and Alexander Wingfield, both 27, repeatedly punched him after calling at his Oldbury home on February 29 2020 to confront him over a dispute.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown camera footage of the attack ahead of the pair being sentenced for their roles in the violence on Tuesday.

Miss Simrean Sidhu, prosecuting, said: "Smith pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding on the basis of what can be seen on the CCTV footage and that he punched Dean Fox, but he did not kick or stamp on him.

"The complainant was at his home when he heard banging on the adjoining wall with a neighbouring property. He heard a male's voice shouting: 'Fox you're dead. I'm going to **** you off. Wait until Dylan comes in'.