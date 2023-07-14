Dedicated care home staff celebrate more than 100 years of service

Senior care assistant Claire Nash is honoured for her service

Among those celebrating at Newbury Manor Care Home were Julie Whorton and Kelly Elwell.

As the care home’s longest-standing member, Julie, Newbury Manor’s housekeeper, joined in 1998.

She has been ensuring the home remains spic and span for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, senior care assistant, Kelly, has been a pillar of support for residents and their families for the last 23 years, since joining in 2000.

Also commended for their outstanding dedication were Sue Kaur, who is responsible for the laundry department and joined the Newbury Manor team in 2002, senior care assistant Janet Graham, who began her career at the home in 2003 and senior care assistant Claire Nash, who came on board in 2004.

Ms Whorton said: "Caring goes beyond what meets the eye, and I've witnessed that first-hand during my 25 years as a cleaner at Newbury Manor Care Home.

“Being part of this extraordinary family-like community, the years have flown by. Creating a clean and hygienic environment is not just about maintaining appearances; it's about ensuring the comfort, safety, and well-being of our residents, who have become like an extended family to me.

“I take pride in knowing that my work contributes to their happiness and allows them to thrive in a welcoming and pristine home. It has been an absolute privilege to be part of this incredible journey for so many years."

Newbury Manor’s owner, Shindar Chall, said: “We are immensely proud of these five outstanding individuals who have collectively dedicated more than 100 years of their lives to Newbury Manor Care Home. Their unwavering loyalty, compassion, and expertise are a true testament to the extraordinary atmosphere created by our wonderful staff and residents.

“Together, they have helped shape our care home into the warm and nurturing community it is today."