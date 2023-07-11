Police hunting man in connection with Oldbury burglary involving attempt to steal car

By Eleanor LawsonOldbury

Police are trying to locate a man after a burglary at an Oldbury house last month, where an intruder tried to steal a car.

Do you recognise this man?

The intruder broke into the property on Pottery Road at around 3.15am on Monday, June 19.

Police say he made his way into the house through a rear conservatory door.

Once inside, he grabbed a set of car keys but was disturbed by the occupant and made off without taking the car.

Officers want to speak to the man in this image in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We acknowledge the image is obscured but we're asking anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/533667/23."

