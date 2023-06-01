Anger at lack of compensation seven months after bus crashed into homes

Damage to Mrs Hine's home after the bus crash

The driver of the double decker bus, Dean Jones, suffered a medical emergency and died at the scene of the crash in Oldbury last October.

Judith Hines, aged 76, narrowly escaped injury when the bus landed inches from the window of her home at the junction of Titford Road and Wolverhampton Road on October 15.

Her neighbour, who is bedridden, also narrowly escaped injury but their gardens suffered around £3,000 of damage between them. The bus initially hit a wall before careering into the gardens.

Nearly eight months on, the gardens remain in the same state as which they were left and the only time National Express has spoken to Mrs Hines since was through a note from their insurers, informing her they wouldn't be paying out. They have advised her to claim on her own insurance.

Paul said: "Mum hasn't received so much as an apology from National Express, never mind any offer of compensation or a goodwill gesture.

"There has been no correspondence or attempt at correspondence with myself or my mother that I am aware of by National Express.

"It was a terrible thing to happen in that the driver unfortunately died and obviously it was nobody's fault but my mother and her neighbour could have been badly injured and if the bus had hit the house, the cost would have been a lot more.

"I think National Express need to help us with resolving the matter or at least take some accountability and demonstrate social responsibility."

Dramatic picture showing the damage caused to the wall of the property

Damage to the front garden of the house

A letter from Tamworth-based insurance company Gallagher Bassett High Point said the driver had shown no signs of ill health or taken any time off sick in the time leading up to the accident and the medical episode he suffered was not foreseeable in any way.

A spokesman for National Express said: "We are sorry for any distress caused to Mr Hines' and his family in relation to this very unique and tragic incident.

"As confirmed in the correspondence between Mr Hines and our claims handler, it has been recommended that contact be made with their house insurance provider so they can assist with repairs to the damaged property.