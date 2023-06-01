Large fine for woman who failed to tidy overgrown garden and repair house

Lorna Rhodes appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court

Lorna Rhodes appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Friday where she admitted being the owner or occupier of land who failed to comply with notice to maintain land.

The court heard how she had been told to remove all overgrown vegetation from both the front and rear of the land, cut back overgrown trees, repair or replace the fence adjacent to the highway, repair the front entrance doorway, repair the roof and dispose of all subsequent waste.

The prosecution against her was brought by Sandwell Council, who detailed that she was served a notice dated on May 12 last year, giving her two months to complete the work.

However, by the time July 13 came around, the work had not been done.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Friday, Rhodes, of Old College Avenue, Oldbury, admitted the charge.