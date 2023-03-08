Man seriously injured in Black Country factory incident

The incident took place at Fire Protection Recycling in Oldbury

The incident is believed to have taken place at Fire Protection Recycling on Pearsall Drive Industrial Estate in Oldbury on Thursday, with multiple ambulances called to the scene.

A man was treated at the scene for serious injuries, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The area around the industrial unit for Fire Protection Recycling was quiet the following day, with the front entrance bolted and both gates closed and locked up.

A member of staff for Compco Fire Systems, which is next door to Fire Protection Recycling, said they had seen a number of ambulances and police outside, but hadn't heard what had happened until the day after.

The member of staff, who asked not to be named, said: "We were getting ready to close up when we looked outside and saw ambulances everywhere and some police.

"I'm surprised to find out what has happened next door as we don't tend to speak to them very often, but I do know they've been closed since yesterday."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at Pearsall Drive in Oldbury at 1.38pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the West Midlands Care Team, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a man, with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."