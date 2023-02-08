Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington to launch new learn-to-swim facility in Oldbury

Rebecca Adlington said it was vital to give all children the opportunity to be safe around water.

Two-time gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will be on hand to open the new state-of-the-art learn to swim facility in Oldbury on Monday, February 20.

Designed to offer tailored and unique swimming lessons for little ones between the ages of 0-11, the Swim! centre is situated on Birchley Island Retail Park and is offering a week of free introductory swimming lessons between February 20 and February 26.

The centre will provide an opportunity for children to learn a life skill in swimming, as well as other transferable skills which can help in all aspects of a child’s development, such as confidence, determination, resilience and social skills.

The member-only bespoke centre has a viewing lounge with free wi-fi, charge points, coffee machine and a small play area, plus fully accessible changing facilities, a pram park, baby changing, hair dryers and lockers.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy fun sessions at the new centre in Oldbury

Rebecca Adlington is one of the owners at Swim!, alongside fellow Olympians Steve Parry, Adrian Turner and JD gyms, with the group having dedicated the last twelve years to ensuring children from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to learn to swim.

She said: “As schools and leisure facilities close across the nation leaving children with less spaces to learn this vital life skill, we need to take action and give all children the opportunity to be safe around water.

“Swimming is an essential life-saving skill and we are determined to break down barriers, whether that be a lack of facilities, teachers or lesson availability, to make sure swimming is accessible for all children.

"As we fear almost 2,000 swimming pools could shut in the next seven years, we have to make sure our children don't miss out.

“With the opening of the new Oldbury centre, children will not only learn to swim, but will gain a whole host of transferable skills sure to benefit them as they grow up.

"It has been a joy to watch a new Swim! facility take shape, and I hope it encourages local children to learn to love the water as much as I do. Especially after the Commonwealth games last summer.

"The people across Birmingham love their sport, we just need to give them the facilities to be able to get involved”